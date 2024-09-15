Two teams looking for their first win of the 2024 NFL season will square off Sunday when the Cleveland Browns visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on CBS and Paramount+. Very little went right for Deshaun Watson and the Browns, who fell at home to the Dallas Cowboys in their season-opener, 33-17. Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars had a first-half lead against the Miami Dolphins, but were shut out for the rest of the game and eventually lost, 20-17. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get 50% off your first year when you sign up here (expires 9/23/24).

Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville is at 1 p.m. ET. The Jaguars are three-point favorites in the latest Jaguars vs. Browns odds via the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Sunday's game will be streamed live on Paramount+

How to watch Browns vs. Jaguars

Jaguars vs. Browns date: Sunday, Sept. 15

Jaguars vs. Browns time: 1 p.m. ET

Jaguars vs. Browns TV channel: CBS

Jaguars vs. Browns streaming: Paramount+

Week 2 NFL picks for Browns vs. Jaguars

Before tuning into Sunday's Jaguars vs. Browns game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on top-rated NFL betting picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Jaguars vs. Browns, the model is backing Jacksonville to cover the spread. The Browns had one of the best defenses in the league last year, but they were unable to get the job done against the Cowboys at home and now have to get a win on the road. Cleveland's secondary will also have to pick up the slack for the offense, which was as error-prone as it could be in Week 1.

The Jaguars' offense wasn't consistent either as it got shut out in the second half of last week's game. However, the defense was able to hold off Tua Tagovailoa and a top-notch Dolphins offense. Sunday's game could be close, but the model is confident that Jacksonville will get its first win of the season. You may be able to stream the game here.

