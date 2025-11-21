The 6-4 Jacksonville Jaguars are in playoff contention, currently sitting as the No. 7 seed and are looking to collect back-to-back wins when they face the 3-7 Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. Their Week 12 matchup will be broadcast on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

The Jags are coming off a 35-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cardinals are coming off a 41-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, marking their second straight loss. Arizona has lost seven of their last eight, while Jacksonville has won two of their last three.

Last week, with Marvin Harrison Jr. out, Michael Wilson emerged as a strong No. 1 receiver, finishing with 15 receptions for 185 yards. The 2023 third-round pick will be called on again this week and will be going against a Jacksonville defense that has allowed the 10th-most passing yards and fourth-most passing touchdowns.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has turned the ball over four times in the last three games and has thrown eight interceptions compared to 11 touchdowns on the year.

The Cardinals have a 4-2 record against the Jaguars all-time. The last time these teams met was September 2021, a game that Arizona won.

Here's everything you need to know to catch the game live, along with odds and a prediction for the matchup.

Where to watch Jaguars vs. Cardinals live

Date: Sunday, Nov. 23 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 23 | 4:05 p.m. ET Location: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow along: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Jaguars -3; O/U 47.5 (via DraftKings)

Jaguars vs. Cardinals: Need to know

As many teams are at this point in the season, both teams had lengthy injury reports on Wednesday. A total of 29 players were listed. Some of the players who did not practice for the Cardinals include Kelvin Beachum (groin), Baron Browning (concussion), Emari Demercado (ankle) and Marvin Harrison (illness). For the Jaguars, Arik Armstead (illness), Travis Etienne (shoulder) and Greg Newsome II (ankle) were among those who were listed. Harrison has already been ruled out for Sunday. Jacoby, the record setter. Last week, Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett went 47 of 57 passes for 452 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. His 47 completions were an NFL record for a single game, but despite the numbers, they put up just 22 points. Brissett is 1-4 in starts and has 1,570 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. The heavy pass game didn't result in a win, so it will be interesting to see how the offense adjusts this week.

Last week, Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett went 47 of 57 passes for 452 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. His 47 completions were an NFL record for a single game, but despite the numbers, they put up just 22 points. Brissett is 1-4 in starts and has 1,570 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. The heavy pass game didn't result in a win, so it will be interesting to see how the offense adjusts this week. Jaguars run game vs. pass game. Last week, the Jags had 192 rushing yards and 153 passing yards. Jacksonville has 2,151 passing yards and 1,275 rushing yards this season. With wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. limited with an ankle injury and Etienne was also not quite at 100, how those injuries impact their passing game and run game figure to be significant. The Jags have the fourth-most rushing touchdowns in the league (14) and are tied for the third fewest passing touchdowns (11).

Jaguars vs. Cardinals prediction, pick

I think the Jaguars will take this one in a close game. Jacksonville no doubt has many areas to work on, but I predict they continue their playoff push this week against Arizona. Pick: Jaguars -3; Over 47.5