Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will visit Doug Pederson, Trevor Lawrence, and the Jacksonville Jaguars during the NFL playoffs 2023 on Saturday. TIAA Bank Field hosts the matchup in primetime, with both teams entering the 2023 NFL playoff bracket playing quality football. The Chargers are 4-1 in the last five games, improving to 10-7 this season. The Jaguars are on a five-game winning streak, winning the AFC South with a 9-8 record and becoming the third team in NFL history to make the NFL playoffs after starting 2-6.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Jacksonville. The Chargers are favored by 1.5, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47 in the latest Jaguars vs. Chargers odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before you make any Chargers vs. Jaguars picks and NFL playoff predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's resident Jaguars expert, Mike Tierney, has to say.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He entered the 2022 NFL season 232-204-10 against-the-spread since the start of the 2018 season. In addition, he is an amazing 33-14 on his last 47 picks in games involving the Jaguars, returning nearly $1,800. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Tierney has set his sights on Chargers vs. Jaguars and just locked in his picks and NFL playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Now, here are several NFL odds betting lines and trends for Chargers vs. Jaguars:

Jaguars vs. Chargers spread: Chargers -1.5

Jaguars vs. Chargers over/under: 47 points

Jaguars vs. Chargers money line: Chargers -135, Jaguars +115

LAC: Chargers are 7-2 against the spread in road games

JAX: Jaguars are 4-4 against the spread in home/neutral games

Jaguars vs. Chargers picks: See picks here



Why the Chargers can cover

The Chargers are above-average in scoring, averaging 23.0 points per game, and rank in the top 10 of the NFL with 359.3 total yards per game. The Chargers are excellent in ball security, committing only 19 giveaways in 17 games, and Los Angeles produced 352 first downs this season.

Los Angeles is No. 3 in passing yards with a stellar 43.2% third down conversion rate. The face of the franchise is quarterback Justin Herbert, who ranks No. 2 in passing yards and No. 3 in total offense. Herbert is also No. 2 with 477 completions and connects on more than 68% of his passes. Herbert takes care of the ball with an outstanding 1.4% interception rate and is in the top eight of the NFL with 25 passing touchdowns and a 5.16% sack rate. See which team to pick here.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Trevor Lawrence is a budding star at quarterback for the Jaguars. In the last nine games, Lawrence has 15 passing touchdowns and only two interceptions, leading Jacksonville to a strong finish to overcome a 2-6 start. Lawrence ranks in the top 10 in completions (387), passing yards (4,113), passing touchdowns (25), and passer rating (95.2), and he is No. 4 with a 4.42% sack rate.

The Jaguars also have a potent running back in Travis Etienne, who ranks in the top 10 with 1,125 rushing yards and 5.1 yards per carry. Etienne has eight games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage this season, and the Jaguars generate 4.7 yards per rush as a team. Jacksonville puts up 23.8 points and more than 350 yards per game, and the Jaguars have only nine interceptions, ranking No. 3 in the league. See which team to pick here.

How to make Chargers vs. Jaguars picks

Tierney has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Chargers vs. Jaguars in the NFL playoffs 2023? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Tierney's Chargers vs. Jaguars picks, all from the expert who is 33-14 on picks involving the Jaguars, and find out.