Jaguars vs. Chiefs: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Jacksonville (home) vs. Kansas City (away)

Last Season Records: Jacksonville 5-11-0; Kansas City 12-4-0;

What to Know

Jacksonville and Kansas City will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 8 at TIAA Bank Field to kick off their 2019 seasons. Jacksonville struggled last season, ending up 5-11. On the other hand, after a 12-4 record in the regular season, Kansas City made it as far as the AFC conference championship last year but lost to New England 31-37.

A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Jaguars ranked worst with respect to overall touchdowns last year, where the team accrued only 22. On the other hand, the Chiefs were the best in overall touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 66. So...the Jacksonville squad has its work cut out for it.

Since the experts predict a loss, Jacksonville will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: TIAA Bank Field, Florida

TIAA Bank Field, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $51.03

Odds

The Chiefs are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Jaguars.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 4 point favorite.

Over/Under: 51

Series History

Kansas City have won both of the games they've played against Jacksonville in the last five years.