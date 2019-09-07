Jaguars vs. Chiefs: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Jaguars vs. Chiefs football game
Who's Playing
Jacksonville (home) vs. Kansas City (away)
Last Season Records: Jacksonville 5-11-0; Kansas City 12-4-0;
What to Know
Jacksonville and Kansas City will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 8 at TIAA Bank Field to kick off their 2019 seasons. Jacksonville struggled last season, ending up 5-11. On the other hand, after a 12-4 record in the regular season, Kansas City made it as far as the AFC conference championship last year but lost to New England 31-37.
A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Jaguars ranked worst with respect to overall touchdowns last year, where the team accrued only 22. On the other hand, the Chiefs were the best in overall touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 66. So...the Jacksonville squad has its work cut out for it.
Since the experts predict a loss, Jacksonville will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $51.03
Odds
The Chiefs are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Jaguars.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 4 point favorite.
Over/Under: 51
Series History
Kansas City have won both of the games they've played against Jacksonville in the last five years.
- Oct 07, 2018 - Kansas City 30 vs. Jacksonville 14
- Nov 06, 2016 - Kansas City 19 vs. Jacksonville 14
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Injuries: Diggs, Evans questionable
Here's all you need to know about the Week 1 injury report
-
Brown posts apparent call with Gruden
Every time you think the Brown drama is over, another chapter is written
-
Cowboys hoping for Dak deal by Sunday
The team's vice president confirmed Friday that the two sides are in ongoing negotiations
-
All the times the Patriots were dead
Is this finally the year that we see the Patriots fall apart?
-
Wentz reacts to OL's nude photo shoot
It doesn't sound like the Eagles quarterback will ever be featured in any revealing photos
-
Brown denies slur in public address
The mercurial wide receiver finally broke his silence following an insane 24 hours in Oakland