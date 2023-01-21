The Kansas City Chiefs will try to punch their ticket to their fifth AFC Championship Game in a row when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Divisional Round matchup on Saturday. The Chiefs (14-3) are coming off a bye after securing the No. 1 seed in the conference. Kansas City has been on a roll, winning five in a row and 10 of their past 11 games, including a 27-17 win over Jacksonville on Nov. 13. The Jaguars (10-8), meanwhile, are coming off a 31-30, come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in last Saturday's Wild Card Round. Jacksonville trailed 27-0 late in the first half before rallying. The Chiefs lead the all-time series 8-6 and have won the past six meetings.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Jaguars vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 53. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Jaguars bets or predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney has to say.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He entered the 2022 NFL season 232-204-10 against-the-spread since the start of the 2018 season.

In addition, he is an amazing 33-14 on his last 47 picks in games involving the Jaguars, returning $1,793. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Tierney has zoned in on Jaguars vs. Chiefs and just locked in his picks and NFL playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Jaguars vs. Chiefs:

Jaguars vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -9.5

Jaguars vs. Chiefs over/under: 53 points

Jaguars vs. Chiefs money line: Jacksonville +360, Kansas City -480

JAC: Jaguars are 4-0-1 against the spread against teams with a winning record

KC: Chiefs are 6-2 ATS in their last eight home playoff games

Jaguars vs. Chiefs picks: See picks here



Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City is led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who keeps putting up big numbers. He leads the Chiefs' potent passing attack, completing 435 of 648 passes (67.1%) for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns during the regular season. He was picked off just 12 times and has a rating of 105.2. He is just as effective with his legs, carrying 61 times for 358 yards (5.9 average) and four touchdowns. He had a long run of 20 yards and converted 25 first downs.

Running back Isiah Pacheco led the Chiefs' rushing attack this past season. He carried 170 times for 830 yards (4.9 average) and five touchdowns with three explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 31 yards. Pacheco also converted 37 first downs. His best rushing performance was against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 20, when he carried 15 times for 107 yards (7.1 average). He rushed for 82 yards on 16 carries (5.1 average) vs. the Jaguars a week earlier. See which team covers the spread here.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Since falling to 4-8 with a loss at Detroit on Dec. 4, Jacksonville has reeled off six consecutive wins. Helping lead the team's resurgence has been the play of quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence, who had a forgettable first half against the Chargers with four interceptions, finished last week's game by completing 28 of 47 passes (59.6%) for 288 yards and four touchdowns. During the regular season, he completed 387 of 584 passes (66.3%) for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns against just eight interceptions for a rating of 95.2. He also rushed for five scores.

Running back Travis Etienne was also a major part of last week's rally, finishing with 20 carries for 109 yards (5.4 average) and one explosive run of 25 yards. Etienne was the Jaguars' leading rusher during the regular season, carrying 220 times for 1,125 yards (5.1 average) and five touchdowns. He had eight explosive runs, including a long of 62 yards, and converted 52 first downs. Etienne caught 35 passes for 316 yards (9.0 average) and had six plays of over 20 yards, including a season-long 30-yarder. See which team covers the spread here.

How to make Jaguars vs. Chiefs picks

For Sunday's AFC Divisional Round matchup, Tierney is leaning under on the point total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can find out what it is, and see which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Chiefs vs. Jaguars in the NFL playoffs 2023? And what critical X-factor makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. Jaguars spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the expert who's 33-14 on picks involving the Jaguars, and find out.