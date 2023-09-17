The Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) in a NFL Week 2 matchup on CBS and Paramount+ that could prove to have postseason implications. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs lost to the Detroit Lions in the NFL Kickoff Game, while Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars went on the road and defeated the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. These teams met in the Divisional Round of last year's AFC Playoffs, with the Chiefs winning 27-20. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ in select markets with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

Kickoff from EverBank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Jaguars odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. Before making any Jaguars vs. Chiefs picks or predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine NFL expert Jimmie Kaylor has to say.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football, and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has gotten off to a hot start in 2023, going 3-0 in his football picks for SportsLine. Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Now, Kaylor has locked in on Chiefs vs. Jaguars from every angle and locked in his picks and NFL Week 2 predictions. Here are several NFL odds and trends for Jaguars vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Jaguars spread: Kansas City -3.5

Chiefs vs. Jaguars over/under: 50.5 points

Chiefs vs. Jaguars money line: Kansas City -179, Jacksonville +152

KC: All-Pro DT Chris Jones and All-Pro TE Travis Kelce will make their 2023 debuts

JAX: WR Calvin Ridley caught eight passes for 101 yards and a TD in his first game back from suspension

Why the Chiefs can cover

The Chiefs have had extra time to prepare for this matchup and will try to avoid their first 0-2 start since the 2014 season. Patrick Mahomes remains the top quarterback in the NFL and has a strong track record coming off a bye or having extra time to prepare for an opponent. In Week 1, Mahomes was hurt by several key drops from his receivers, but still threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 45 yards in Week 1.

Kansas City gets a major boost in Week 2 with tight Travis Kelce (knee) set to play and defensive tackle Chris Jones returning from his contract dispute. The Chiefs felt each players' absence in their loss to the Lions and will lean heavily on both this week in Jacksonville.

Why the Jaguars can cover

The Jaguars have one of the most talented young rosters in the NFL. Third-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence continues to grow and is starting to insert himself into the elite quarterback conversation. In Week 1, Lawrence completed 24 of 32 passes for 241 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 21 yards on seven carries.

Lawrence has an explosive group of pass-catchers at his disposal, led by wide receiver Calvin Ridley and tight end Evan Engram. In Jacksonville's Week 1 win, Ridley caught eight passes for 101 yards and a score, while Engram hauled in five passes for 49 yards.

How to make Chiefs vs. Jaguars picks

