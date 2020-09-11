Who's Playing

Indianapolis @ Jacksonville

Last Season Records: Jacksonville 6-10; Indianapolis 7-9

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 13 at TIAA Bank Field to kick off their 2020 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Indianapolis (7-9), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Jacksonville struggled last year, too, ending up 6-10.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Colts were third best in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only eight. Less enviably, the Jaguars were worst when it came to rushing touchdowns last season, with the team coming up with only three overall. We'll see if Indianapolis' defense can continue to keep Jacksonville's running backs out of the end zone.

Indianapolis has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colts are a big 8-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Jacksonville have won six out of their last ten games against Indianapolis.