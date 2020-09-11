Who's Playing
Indianapolis @ Jacksonville
Last Season Records: Jacksonville 6-10; Indianapolis 7-9
What to Know
The Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 13 at TIAA Bank Field to kick off their 2020 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Indianapolis (7-9), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Jacksonville struggled last year, too, ending up 6-10.
A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Colts were third best in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only eight. Less enviably, the Jaguars were worst when it came to rushing touchdowns last season, with the team coming up with only three overall. We'll see if Indianapolis' defense can continue to keep Jacksonville's running backs out of the end zone.
Indianapolis has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Colts are a big 8-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Jacksonville have won six out of their last ten games against Indianapolis.
- Dec 29, 2019 - Jacksonville 38 vs. Indianapolis 20
- Nov 17, 2019 - Indianapolis 33 vs. Jacksonville 13
- Dec 02, 2018 - Jacksonville 6 vs. Indianapolis 0
- Nov 11, 2018 - Indianapolis 29 vs. Jacksonville 26
- Dec 03, 2017 - Jacksonville 30 vs. Indianapolis 10
- Oct 22, 2017 - Jacksonville 27 vs. Indianapolis 0
- Jan 01, 2017 - Indianapolis 24 vs. Jacksonville 20
- Oct 02, 2016 - Jacksonville 30 vs. Indianapolis 27
- Dec 13, 2015 - Jacksonville 51 vs. Indianapolis 16
- Oct 04, 2015 - Indianapolis 16 vs. Jacksonville 13