Jaguars vs. Colts live updates: Daniel Jones and Trevor Lawrence face off with AFC South lead on the line

Jacksonville hosts Indianapolis and the winner will take control of the AFC South

1 min read

The two leaders in the AFC South face off this Sunday, as the Jacksonville Jaguars host Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts fell to the Houston Texans last week, 20-16, while the Jaguars destroyed the Tennessee Titans, 25-3. Jacksonville has now won three straight.

Once 7-1 and looking like the favorites in the AFC, Shane Steichen's Colts have now lost three out of their last four games. Jones is attempting to play through a fracture in his fibula, and did not scramble once last week vs. Houston. Additionally, Indy will be without its prized trade-deadline addition this week, as cornerback Sauce Gardner is week-to-week with a calf strain. 

Jonathan Taylor has a tough test ahead, as the Jaguars boast the No. 1 rushing defense in the league, allowing 82.4 rushing yards per game. This Jags defense has been opportunistic in big moments this season, and is looking to power Jacksonville to its first 9-4 start since 2017 -- the year the Jaguars made the AFC Championship game. 

The Colts have not won in Jacksonville since 2014, going 0-9 during this stretch. Will that change on Sunday? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this AFC South showdown as it happens. 

Where to watch Colts vs. Jaguars live

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 7 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: EverBank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: CBS
  • Stream: Paramount+
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Colts -1.5; O/U 46.5 (via FanDuel)
