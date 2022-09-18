Last year's regular season finale for the Indianapolis Colts ended in disappointment after they failed to beat the hapless Jacksonville Jaguars on the road to punch their ticket to the playoffs. For as rough as life has been for Jacksonville over the past few years, one constant is they have been able to beat the Colts at home. The Jaguars have won seven consecutive games against the Colts in Jacksonville, but their AFC South rivals look to turn the tables when the two meet again on Sunday. You can see what happens when you stream the game in select markets on Paramount+.

Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field is set for 1 p.m. ET. Indianapolis is favored by three points in the latest Jaguars vs. Colts odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 45. In select markets, Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start and include the NFL on CBS, so sign up now here.

How to watch Colts vs. Jaguars

Colts vs. Jaguars date: Sunday, Sept. 18

Colts vs. Jaguars time: 1 p.m. ET

Colts vs. Jaguars TV: CBS

Colts vs. Jaguars streaming: Paramount+

Week 2 picks for Jaguars vs. Colts

Before tuning into Sunday's Colts vs. Jaguars game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-98 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Colts vs. Jaguars, the model is backing the Colts to win and cover the three-point spread on the road. Although the Jaguars played better in the second half of their Week 1 game against Washington than in the first, there were still areas of concern. Most notably, quarterback Trevor Lawrence displayed accuracy issues and the offensive line played poorly. Perhaps the most encouraging development for the Jaguars was the return of running back James Robinson, who ran for 66 yards and a touchdown in his first game back from a torn Achilles last season.

Robinson's return might not be enough against the Colts, however, who allowed just 77 rushing yards to the Houston Texans in a tie last week.Lawrence was also pressured on 24.4 percent of his dropbacks last week, while the Colts had the ninth-highest pressure rate in the NFL in Week 1 (31.7 percent).

The model predicts that Robinson and fellow running back Travis Etienne will finish with just 94 total rushing yards. It also projects Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will outgain both of them with a better chance to score in the game, as the Colts go on to win by at least the field goal they are favored by.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS



Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more.