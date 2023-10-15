The Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts will square off for the second time this season on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Trevor Lawrence led the Jags to a 31-21 win against Indianapolis in Week 1 with touchdowns to Calvin Ridley and Travis Etienne. Now, both teams sit at 3-2 on the season and are coming off victories, with Indianapolis defeating the Tennessee Titans, 23-16, and the Jaguars upsetting the Buffalo Bills, 25-20. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Jaguars are four-point favorites in the latest Jaguars vs. Colts odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 44.

How to watch Colts vs. Jaguars

Jaguars vs. Colts date: Sunday, Oct. 15

Jaguars vs. Colts time: 1 p.m. ET

Jaguars vs. Colts TV channel: CBS

Jaguars vs. Colts streaming: Paramount+

Week 6 NFL picks for Colts vs. Jaguars

Week 6 NFL picks for Colts vs. Jaguars

Lawrence will be short offensive weapons on Sunday with receiver Zay Jones ruled out with a knee injury, and there is bound to be letdown after the team spent two weeks playing in London and had a big win over Buffalo.

The Colts have not won in Jacksonville since 2014. Their offense is expected to lose some steam with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson out with a shoulder injury, although Indianapolis has played well with Gardner Minshew at the helm. Windy conditions on Sunday could encourage both teams to run the ball more.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS