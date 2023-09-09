The Jacksonville Jaguars hit the road to open the 2023 NFL season when they take on the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 1 AFC South rivalry game. The Jaguars are coming off a 9-8 overall record and a trip to the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs in 2022. The Colts are looking to bounce back from a 4-12-1 overall record in 2022 under first year head coach Shane Steichen. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will be making his professional debut for the Colts. The Colts lead the all time series 27-17.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium. Jacksonville is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Colts vs. Jaguars odds, and the over/under for total points scored is set at 46. Before making any Jaguars vs. Colts picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up..

Now, the model has set its sights on Jaguars vs. Colts and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 1 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Colts vs. Jags

Jaguars vs. Colts spread: Jaguars -4.5

Jaguars vs. Colts over/under: 46 points

Jaguars vs. Colts money line: Jaguars -224, Colts +185

Jaguars vs. Colts picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Jaguars can cover

The Jaguars have a lot of potential on offense. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is looking to take the next step towards joining the select group of elite NFL quarterbacks in his third professional season. In 2022, Lawrence completed 66.3% of his passes for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a quarterback rating of 95.2. He also rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.

Lawrence has a slew of weapons at his disposal, led by wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk, tight end Evan Engram, and running back Travis Etienne. Ridley will be making his first appearance after missing the entire 2022 season while serving a suspension for gambling. Kirk is coming off a 1,000-yard season in 2022, while Engram emerged as one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the league. Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards and five TDs, and caught 35 passes for 316 yards in 2022. See which team to pick here.

Why the Colts can cover

The Colts are one of the youngest teams in the NFL, and will be starting a rookie at quarterback. Former Florida standout Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, will be making his professional debut on Sunday, and brings a rare skillset to the table for Indianapolis. Richardson remains a work in progress as a passer, but his ability as a runner will keep opposing defenses off balance.

Despite the team's offseason push towards a youth movement, Indianapolis still has one of the better defensive front sevens in the league. Two-time All-Pro DeForest Buckner leads the way up front, while four-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard remains one of the premier players at his position in the NFL. See which team to pick here.

How to make Jaguars vs. Colts picks

The model has simulated Jaguars vs. Colts 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in more than 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's Colts vs. Jaguars pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jaguars vs. Colts on Sunday, and which side of the spread is hitting more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Jaguars vs. Colts spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 163-113 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.