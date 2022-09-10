The Washington Commanders play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a key Week 1 NFL matchup at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. Washington is entering the third year of the Ron Rivera era, and will once again be breaking in a new starting quarterback in veteran Carson Wentz. The Jaguars will be guided by first year head coach Doug Pederson, who will be looking to work some of his magic on former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. The Commanders lead the all-time series 6-1.

Washington is favored by 3 points in the latest Commanders vs. Jaguars odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 44.

Commanders vs. Jaguars spread: Commanders -3

Commanders vs. Jaguars over/under: 44 points

Why the Jaguars can cover

Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence should benefit from playing under new head coach Doug Pederson. The former Eagles head coach got the best out Carson Wentz and helped Alex Smith play the best football of his career for the Chiefs before that.

Travis Etienne, a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is also set to make his professional debut after missing all of 2021 with a foot injury. The former Clemson star will add explosiveness at the running back position that the Jaguars have been missing for multiple year.

Why the Commanders can cover

Washington rolled the dice on Wentz, and will only go as far as the former No. 2 overall pick can take them. Wentz has proven that he can be a Pro Bowl caliber quarterback, but has struggled mightily in recent years. Wentz does have the added benefit of throwing to one of the NFL's best wide receivers in Terry McLaurin.

Defensively, Washington will undoubtedly miss Chase Young (ACL), who is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 4. The Commanders still have a stout defensive front with stalwarts Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, and Montez Sweat.

