Who's Playing

Miami @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Miami 1-4; Jacksonville 0-5

What to Know

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.8 points per game. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London at 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday. They earned a 31-13 win in their most recent contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars in September of last year.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for the Dolphins on Sunday, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 45-17 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A silver lining for Miami was the play of RB Myles Gaskin, who snatched two receiving TDs. Gaskin hadn't helped his team much against the Indianapolis Colts last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, the game between Jacksonville and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with the Jaguars falling 37-19 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. RB James Robinson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for one TD and 149 yards on 18 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Robinson has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London,

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jacksonville have won two out of their last three games against Miami.