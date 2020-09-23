If the first two games of the 2020 NFL season are any indication, the Jacksonville Jaguars may avoid a third consecutive losing season. After beginning the year with a home victory over Indianapolis, Jacksonville (1-1) fought back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to forge a tie before falling 33-30 at Tennessee in Week 2. The Jaguars will look to improve to 2-0 at home when they host the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Miami (0-2) is coming off a 31-28 home setback against Buffalo in which it squandered a three-point lead in the fourth quarter. Jacksonville is a three-point favorite in the latest Dolphins vs. Jaguars odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 48.

Jaguars vs. Dolphins spread: Jacksonville -3

Jaguars vs. Dolphins over-under: 48 points

Jaguars vs. Dolphins money line: Jacksonville -160, Miami +140

JAC: Jaguars are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games as the favorite

MIA: Dolphins are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games following a loss

Why the Jaguars can cover

Jacksonville showed no quit on Sunday as it entered the fourth quarter trailing 30-17 but battled back. Gardner Minshew, who threw for 3,271 yards with 21 touchdowns and only six interceptions in 14 games as a rookie last season, continued his solid start to 2020 in the loss to the Titans. The 24-year-old from Washington State recorded 339 passing yards and three TDs after completing 19-of-20 passes for 173 yards and a trio of scores in the Jaguars' season-opening victory.

The performance made him the first quarterback in franchise history with at least three touchdown passes in three straight games, dating back to the 2019 season-finale against Indianapolis.

Keelan Cole has hauled in a scoring toss from Minshew in each game this year after registering a total of three TD catches in 16 games last campaign. The 27-year-old product of Kentucky Wesleyan, who had 24 receptions in 2019, already has caught 11 passes this season.

Why the Dolphins can cover

After struggling in Miami's season-opening loss at New England, Ryan Fitzpatrick had a much better performance against the Bills in Week 2. The 37-year-old completed 31-of-47 passes for 328 yards and a pair of touchdowns versus Buffalo following a contest in which he had just 191 yards with no TD tosses while getting picked off three times. In eight career games against Jacksonville, Fitzpatrick has thrown 13 scoring passes and just five interceptions.

The Dolphins were outgained 524-410 on Sunday and gave up 413 passing yards while recording 311. However, they received a stellar performance from tight end Mike Gesicki, who had eight catches for 130 yards, both career-highs, and a touchdown. The 24-year-old out of Penn State's yardage total is the most in a game by a tight end in franchise history.

