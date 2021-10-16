The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) will head to England for the eighth time to take on the Miami Dolphins (1-4) on Sunday. The Jaguars have lost 20 consecutive games dating back to last season, but the Dolphins have lost three of their last four by double-digits. The Jaguars are 3-4 all-time in England, and the Dolphins have just one win in five trips across the Atlantic. In select markets, you can stream the game on Paramount+.

Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Miami is favored by three points in the latest Jaguars vs. Dolphins odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 47. In select markets, Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Dolphins

Date: Sunday, Oct. 17

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Week 6 picks for Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Before you turn on the Jaguars vs. Dolphins game, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's proven model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters Week 6 of the 2021 season on an incredible 125-83 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Jaguars vs. Dolphins, the model predicts that the Dolphins will cover the spread. The Jaguars seem to be as unlucky as they have been dysfunctional this season, but hope they can catch the Dolphins while they're down. Jacksonville is the only team in the NFL this season not to have made a field goal, and in a contest between two teams that are playing poorly, a sound kicking game is critical.

The Jaguars already had one of the poorest defensive units this season, and the situation worsened for them in their loss against Tennessee last Sunday. Linebackers Myles Jack and Dakota Allen were unable to play the full game, and on offense, center Brandon Linder was carted off the field with a knee injury. The Dolphins should capitalize in the run game, as SportsLine's model projects Miami running back Myles Gaskin to pick up 4.3 yards per carry. As a result, the model says backing Miami +3 has all the value.

