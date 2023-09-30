The NFL's first international game of the 2023 season arrives on Sunday. The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, with Wembley Stadium hosting the matchup. Jacksonville has played more international games (nine) than any NFL franchise and will try to stop a two-game losing streak at 1-2 this season. Atlanta is 2-1 overall, though the Falcons are coming off a 14-point loss to the Detroit Lions.

Kickoff is at 9:30 a.m. ET in London. The Jaguars are 3-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 43 in the latest Falcons vs. Jaguars odds.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, enters Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Falcons vs. Jaguars:

Falcons vs. Jaguars spread: Jaguars -3

Falcons vs. Jaguars over/under: 43 points

Falcons vs. Jaguars money line: Jaguars -161, Falcons +138

ATL: Falcons are 10-10 against the spread in the last 20 games

JAX: Jaguars are 9-11 against the spread in the last 20 games



Why the Falcons can cover

Atlanta has won four straight over Jacksonville in the head-to-head series, and the Jaguars have also lost three straight games at Wembley Stadium. The Falcons take care of the ball well on offense, committing only two turnovers, and have had a robust running game this season. The Falcons are firmly in the top 10 with 128.3 rushing yards per game, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

First round pick Bijan Robinson is the centerpiece of that success and is off to a flying start in his rookie campaign. Robinson has 315 yards from scrimmage, ranking in the top 10, and is only the 14th player since 1970 with at least 200 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards in his first three career games. Robinson ranks in the top eight of the league in yards after contact (3.8 per carry) and tackles avoided (15) this season, and is averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Atlanta will also face a scuffling Jacksonville defense that has given up 25.0 points per game and 264.3 passing yards per game, while producing only five sacks all season.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Jacksonville has immense organizational experience operating in London and has talented skill players on the offensive side. Former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence is in the top 10 of the NFL in passing yards (736) and completions (73) this season, and that comes after a top-notch performance in 2022. Lawrence also has a potent No. 1 receiver in Calvin Ridley and a prominent running back in Travis Etienne. Etienne has 284 yards from scrimmage in three games after a 2022 season in which he had 1,441 yards from scrimmage. The former first-round pick also ranked in the top 10 of the NFL in rushing yards and yards per carry in 2022.

Jacksonville is facing an Atlanta team that struggles to rush the passer, notching only three sacks this season, and the Jaguars also have defensive strengths. That includes six takeaways in three games this season, and Jacksonville also ranks in the top eight of the league in first downs allowed (52), rushing yards allowed (82.0 per game), and yards per rush attempt allowed (3.4).

How to make Falcons vs. Jaguars picks

Both teams are projected to rush for more than 115 yards.

