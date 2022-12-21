The memes about Christian Kirk signing a four-year, $72 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the offseason are a thing of the past. While his production is still a far cry from the likes of Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill or Stefon Diggs, he has fulfilled his duties this season as the top wide receiver in the Jags' offense. On Thursday Night Football against the New York Jets, Kirk has the best receiving stats among all the names in the NFL DFS player pool, making him a prime target for NFL DFS stacks.

Kirk has 73 receptions for 966 yards and seven touchdowns this season and is just 16 yards away from matching his previous career-high of 982 yards. Wide receiver Jeff Smith came out of nowhere for the Jets last week against the Detroit Lions to finish with four receptions for 77 yards, but is he a fit for your NFL DFS lineups on Thursday Night Football? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Jaguars vs. Jets on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

Top NFL DFS picks for Jaguars vs. Jets

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones. Even though Kirk was the player who netted a blockbuster contract from the team in the offseason, Jones has had his share of impactful performances throughout the year. Against the Cowboys last Sunday, he had six receptions for 109 yards and three touchdowns.

Prior to his big showing against Dallas, Jones only had two touchdown catches all season, but he has had eight games with at least five catches or 50 receiving yards. Jones has ascended since the beginning of November along with Lawrence and has caught 40-of-56 targets for 455 yards over his last six starts. This year, Jones has already set career-highs for catches (74), receiving yards (764), and is two scores away from matching his 2018 touchdown count of seven.

Another part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The rookie finished with four receptions for 98 yards last Sunday in a 20-17 defeat to Detroit. After Week 15, Wilson moved into the lead for rookie receiving yards, with 966 on the year.

The Jets could be forced to go with Zach Wilson for a second-straight week at quarterback with Mike White's status up in the air due to a rib injury that kept him off the field in Week 15. In Zach Wilson's first run at QB this season, Garrett Wilson was still the team's top wide receiver option and had 35 targets from Weeks 4 to 10, while Corey Davis was a distant second with 15. The Jaguars have given up the fourth-most passing yards in the league, which should benefit both Wilsons on Thursday. You can see the rest of McClure's SNF DFS advice here.

