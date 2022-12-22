Both the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) and New York Jets (7-7) are still in the hunt in the AFC playoff picture, but with the wild-card cutoff now at 8-6 and only three games to play, the margins are getting thin. That ratchets up the intensity for a Thursday Night Football matchup between the two franchises in Week 16, but who should you target in your NFL DFS lineups? Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is sure to be one of the more popular options in the NFL DFS player pool for Jets vs. Jaguars, but how much exposure should you have to the former No. 1 overall pick? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Jaguars vs. Jets on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Jaguars vs. Jets

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones. Even though Kirk was the player who netted a blockbuster contract from the team in the offseason, Jones has had his share of impactful performances throughout the year. Against the Cowboys last Sunday, he had six receptions for 109 yards and three touchdowns.

Prior to his big showing against Dallas, Jones only had two touchdown catches all season, but he has had eight games with at least five catches or 50 receiving yards. Jones has ascended since the beginning of November along with Lawrence and has caught 40-of-56 targets for 455 yards over his last six starts. This year, Jones has already set career-highs for catches (74), receiving yards (764), and is two scores away from matching his 2018 touchdown count of seven.

Another part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has quickly established himself as the No. 1 option in the New York passing attack. However, he's also been one of the more productive receivers in the NFL period over the last two months.

In his last seven games, Wilson has 39 catches for 652 yards and two scores. He's had at least 78 yards receiving and four receptions in six of those seven games and eclipsed the 90-yard mark five times. The Ohio State product should be heavily involved in the gameplan as the Jets take on a Jaguars pass defense that ranks 29th in the NFL.

