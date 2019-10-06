Jaguars vs. Panthers odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 5 predictions from proven computer model

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. It's the fourth start in the NFL career of Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew, who has a total of seven touchdowns and one interception through his first three games. The Panthers, meanwhile, are led by Kyle Allen, who's gone 2-0 as the starter this season for Carolina after Cam Newton was sidelined with a foot injury. Carolina is 2-2 overall and 0-2 at home, while Jacksonville is 2-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. Carolina is favored by three-points in the latest Jaguars vs. Panthers odds, while the Over-Under is set at 40. Before you make any Jaguars vs. Panthers picks and NFL predictions for Week 5, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model knows Jacksonville didn't have too much breathing room in its game with Denver last week, but the Jaguars still walked away with a 26-24 victory. Among those leading the charge for Jacksonville was running back Leonard Fournette, who rushed for a career-high 225 yards on 29 carries. Fournette wore down Denver's defense while Minshew carved the Broncos' secondary, completing 19 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

The Panthers, meanwhile, have to be feeling good after securing their second straight victory on the road. Allen completed 24-of-34 passes for 232 yards, while running back Christian McCaffrey recorded 179 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in Carolina's 16-10 victory over the Texans.

Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jaguars are rolling into the matchup with the sixth-best rushing attack in the league, averaging 135.3 yards per game. On the other hand, the Panthers come into the game with the 11th-ranked scoring offense, averaging 23.8 points per contest.

