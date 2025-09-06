The Jacksonville Jaguars look to open the 2025 NFL season strong for new coach Liam Coen as they host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Jackonville went 4-13 last season and Carolina 5-12, but both brought in exciting playmakers with their top-10 draft picks in April. Travis Hunter debuts as a wide receiver/cornerback for the Jaguars and Tetairoa McMillan at wide receiver for the Panthers. The current head-to-head standings are tied 4-4, with the Jaguars having won the most recent matchup, 26-0, in 2023.

Kickoff from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville is set for 1 p.m. ET. Jacksonville is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Jaguars vs. Panthers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 47. Before making any Carolina vs. Jacksonville picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks its since inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Here are SportsLine model's best bets for Panthers vs. Jaguars on Sunday:

Jaguars -3.5

Over 47

Jaguars -3.5

Both teams were mildly successful last season against the spread despite having poor win-loss records. Jacksonville finished 9-7-1 ATS while Carolina was 8-9 ATS. Both franchises look to be headed in the right direction with former No. 1 overall pick quarterbacks, Trevor Lawrence and Bryce Young, as well as a host of offensive playmakers. But the SportsLine model leans Jacksonville with the duo of Lawrence and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. having a successful day. The model has the Jaguars covering the spread as home favorites in 55% of simulations.

Over 47

Carolina was the best Over team in the NFL last season, with 13 of their 17 games considered high-scoring, tied for the best in the league (with Baltimore). Jacksonville was involved in high-scoring games as well, with 9 of their 17 games going Over. With star power at wide receiver and a couple of rebuilding defenses, this game very well could see both teams in the 20s as the model projects. The Over is hitting in 55% of simulations by the SportsLine model.

Want more NFL picks for Sunday, September 7?

You've seen the model's best bets for Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Carolina Panthers. Now, get picks for every NFL game from SportsLine's proven team of Vegas experts and the model that simulates each game 10,000 times.