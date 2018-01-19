Jaguars vs. Patriots odds: NFL playoff picks from expert on 16-4 run

The New England Patriots host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday (3:05 p.m. ET, CBS/CBSSports.com). The Patriots are 7.5-point favorites in the NFL playoffs, down one from the opener. The line had moved as high as 9.5 before concerns over QB Tom Brady's hand send it diving. Brady returned to practice Friday.

The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45.5, down from an open of 47.

Last week, Dragiev told SportsLine readers to back New England -13.5 over Tennessee, saying that the game would "get ugly quickly." Sure enough, the Patriots built a 21-7 halftime lead en route to a 21-point demolition.

Strikingly, that improved Dragiev to 16-4 in his past 20 NFL picks, a stunning 80 percent cash rate.

Part of his success: Dragiev, a daily fantasy sports specialist, learned early on to predict the outcome of the game before determining how success trickles down to individual players, so he spent more time studying team outcomes than projecting individual players.

The Jaguars rely on defense and running the ball, both of which could help them stay within a spread that's approaching double-digits.

The Jags were tops in the league in rushing yards at 141.4 per game, seven more than the closest team. In the postseason, their 159.5 rushing average is over 25 more than anyone else.

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette, despite missing a portion of last week's game with an ankle injury, piled up 109 yards rushing and three touchdowns against the Steelers. He's topped 100 yards from scrimmage three of the last five weeks and scored five times during that span.

Defensively, the Jaguars were second in scoring defense (16.8 points per game) and No. 1 against the pass (169.9 yards per game) by a wide margin.

But just because the Jaguars can run the ball and play tough defense doesn't mean they'll keep it close against Tom Brady's Pats in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Even if the Patriots are stymied through the air, they've been able to run effectively. Dion Lewis had 141 yards from scrimmage against the Titans, 133 against the Jets in Week 17 and 153 against the Bills in Week 16. He had 20 catches over that span.

Brady will also continue to look the direction of James White, who had 11 rushing yards and a TD against the Titans and added four catches and another score. White missed Weeks 16 and 17 with an ankle injury before returning last week.

The Patriots will also likely get running back Rex Burkhead (knee) back from injury. Burkhead has six touchdowns in his past four games and gives New England another versatile player out of the backfield in the AFC title game. He has been sidelined since Dec. 17 and practiced on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.

