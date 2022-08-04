Raiders coach Josh McDaniels will return to his hometown when the Las Vegas Raiders square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday in Canton, Ohio. The 46-year-old McDaniels grew up in Canton, attended McKinley High School and played games at Hall of Fame Stadium. This year is his first season as head coach of the Raiders. He previously was the head coach of the Broncos for two seasons and spent the last 10 years as offensive coordinator for the Patriots.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the game as a pick'em in the latest Raiders vs. Jaguars odds, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 30.5.

Jaguars vs. Raiders spread: Pick'em

Jaguars vs. Raiders Over/Under: 30.5 points

Jaguars vs. Raiders money line: Las Vegas -110, Jacksonville -110

LV: Quarterback Derek Carr ranked third in the NFL in passing yards (4,804) in 2021

JAX: Linebacker Josh Allen led the team in sacks (7.5) last season

Why the Raiders can cover

Las Vegas will face a Jacksonville team that will be without two players who are expected to be big playmakers for the offense this season. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said on Tuesday that quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, who have been participating in training camp, will not play in Thursday's game. Quarterback Jake Luton, who started three games for Jacksonville in 2020 but did not see action last year, will start for the Jaguars.

In addition, the Raiders should have one of the top passing offenses in the league this year. Last season, the team finished sixth in passing yards per game (268.6), and in the offseason Vegas added arguably the top receiver in the game in Davante Adams.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Linebacker Josh Allen is poised for a big season. A Pro Bowler in 2019, Allen missed half of the 2020 season with a knee injury. But he bounced back last season with a team-high 7.5 sacks. In Week 9 against the Bills, Allen helped lead the Jaguars to a 9-6 upset with eight tackles, a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery. This season, he will play under a new coordinator, Mike Caldwell, whose extensive linebacker background should help Allen thrive.

The defense also should be improved with the addition of No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker. The 6-foot-5, 272-pound defensive end has 4.5 speed and a 35 1/2-inch vertical with an enormous wingspan that will allow him to fend off blockers. Last season, he had a career-high six sacks for a loaded Georgia Bulldogs defense.

