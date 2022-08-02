The 2022 NFL preseason kicks off when the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars square off in the annual 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday in Canton. The Raiders (10-8) are coming off a season in which they earned a wild card playoff berth and lost to the eventual AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the playoffs. The Jaguars (3-14) finished with the worst record in the NFL for the second straight season.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the game as a pick'em in the latest Raiders vs. Jaguars odds, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 30.5.

Jaguars vs. Raiders spread: Pick'em

Jaguars vs. Raiders Over/Under: 30.5 points

Jaguars vs. Raiders money line: Las Vegas -110, Jacksonville -110

LV: Quarterback Derek Carr ranked third in the NFL in passing yards (4,804) in 2021

JAX: Linebacker Josh Allen led the team in sacks (7.5) last season

Why the Raiders can cover

New coach Josh McDaniels, who spent the last 10 seasons as offensive coordinator in New England, comes from a Patriots franchise that emphasized the importance of winning preseason games. Over the last four years, New England went 9-2 in the preseason. Last season, the Patriots went 3-0 and outscored their opponents, 79-33.

In addition, in a game that will be dominated by second- and third-stringers, the Raiders arguably have the edge in backup quarterbacks. Vegas' Nick Mullens outperformed C.J. Beathard, who's now the Jaguars' backup, when both played for the 49ers. The newly-acquired Jarrett Stidham has experience running McDaniels' offense after playing the last three seasons with McDaniels in New England.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Jacksonville has made a slew of additions in the offseason that upgraded the roster. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence has new weapons at his disposal, led by receiver Christian Kirk, who has 17 career receiving touchdowns and had 982 receiving yards last season. Lawrence also will play behind what should be an improved offensive line, after the addition of five-time Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff and rookie center Luke Fortner.

In addition, running back Travis Etienne has reportedly been performing well so far in camp. Drafted No. 25 overall in 2021, Etienne missed all of last season with a foot injury that required surgery. His big-play ability adds a dimension to a Jaguars offense that ranked 27th in yards per game (305.4) last season.

