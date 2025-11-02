Two of the NFL's long-suffering franchises will face off in Week 9 when the Jacksonville Jaguars head out to the desert to meet the Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams enter this matchup coming off a bye in Week 8, and both are looking for a statement win under first-year head coaches. Liam Coen's Jags are in the thick of the AFC playoff picture while Pete Carroll's Raiders are simply looking for something to build on in what looks to be another lost season for Las Vegas.

When: Sunday, Nov. 2

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Odds: Jaguars -2.5, over/under 43.5

Jacksonville is 4-3 ATS on the season, covering in its lone game as a favorite. Las Vegas is 2-5 ATS, covering just once as an underdog. The Jaguars have improved on defense this season, shoring up a unit which ranked 31st in yards allowed and 28th in points allowed to 21st in yards allowed and 15th in points allowed. They've also created 14 turnovers entering Week 9, which is second in the league. Meanwhile, the Raiders rank 30th in yards per game and 31st in points per game offensively despite bringing in Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty. Las Vegas is fourth in the league in giveaways, which is especially problematic in this particular matchup.

Jaguars -2.5 (-126, DraftKings)

Travis Etienne Jr. anytime touchdown scorer (+105, DraftKings)

Brock Bowers anytime touchdown scorer (+175, DraftKings)

Final odds: +850 (wager $100 to win $850)

Model's Jaguars vs. Raiders score prediction, picks

The Jaguars cover the consensus 2.5-point spread in 54% of simulations in the SportsLine Projection Model, earning a "B" grade. The model leans towards Jacksonville on the money line as the team wins in 58% of simulations as a -147 favorite (wager $147 to win $100). The Under on 43.5 hits in 54% of simulations according to the model.

Jaguars vs. Raiders score prediction: Jaguars 23, Raiders 20

