The Baltimore Ravens will try to extend their winning streak and maintain their hold on the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff bracket when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Night Football. Baltimore (10-3), which has a one-game lead over Miami in the conference standings, outlasted the Los Angeles Rams 37-31 in overtime last week for its third straight victory and seventh in eight games. Jacksonville (8-5) remained one game ahead of both Indianapolis and Houston in the AFC South despite suffering its second straight loss, a 31-27 setback at Cleveland.

Kickoff from EverBank Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a three-point favorite in the latest Jaguars vs. Ravens odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Before making any Ravens vs. Jaguars picks of your own, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Advanced Computer Model.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Jaguars vs. Ravens:

Jaguars vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -3

Jaguars vs. Ravens over/under: 41.5 points

Jaguars vs. Ravens money line: Baltimore -181, Jacksonville +151

BAL: Ravens are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games against AFC opponents

JAX: Jaguars failed to cover versus AFC North teams the last two weeks



Jaguars vs. Ravens live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore has reached double-digit victories for the fifth time in six seasons, tying Kansas City for most during that span. The Ravens, who are 5-1 on the road this year, are fourth in the NFL in scoring (27.8 points) and are averaging 32.6 points over their last seven contests. The club could be undefeated after it owned the lead with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter in each of its 13 games.

The Ravens have been superb on the other side of the ball, ranking second in total defense with an average of 284.4 yards allowed. They also are second in points allowed (16.8), fourth against the pass (180.2 yards allowed), and lead the league with 49 sacks. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike leads the club with a career-high 11 sacks and has brought down the opposing quarterback in 10 consecutive contests. The 26-year-old registered a total of 8.5 sacks in 42 games over his first three seasons in the league. See which team to pick here.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Jacksonville is 13-10 all-time against the Ravens after posting a 28-27 victory in Week 12 last season. Trevor Lawrence completed 29-of-37 pass attempts for 321 yards and threw his third touchdown pass of the game with 14 seconds remaining before hooking up with Zay Jones for the two-point conversion that gave the Jaguars the lead. The 28-year-old Jones also came up with a strong performance in the contest, making 11 catches for a career-high 145 yards.

The Jaguars are 31st against the pass (265.2 yards allowed), but rank fourth versus the run with an average of 92.2 yards permitted and are tied for fourth with 13 interceptions. Cornerback Darious Williams has picked off four passes this year to match his career-high and grab a share of fourth place in the league. Linebacker Josh Allen has accounted for half of Jacksonville's 27 sacks, racking up a personal-best 13.5 to enter the week tied for third in the NFL. See which team to pick here.

