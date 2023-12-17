The Baltimore Ravens will try to improve their NFL-best road record when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Night Football. Baltimore (10-3) has won five of its six games away from home this season, with the only loss coming at Pittsburgh in Week 5 when it squandered a lead with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Ravens occupy the top spot in the AFC playoff bracket after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime last week for their third consecutive win. Jacksonville (8-5) sits atop the AFC South standings despite falling 31-27 at Cleveland for its second straight setback.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ravens vs. Jaguars and just locked in its picks and Sunday Night Football predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Jaguars vs. Ravens:

Jaguars vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -3.5

Jaguars vs. Ravens over/under: 41 points

Jaguars vs. Ravens money line: Baltimore -181, Jacksonville +151

BAL: Ravens are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games against AFC opponents

JAX: Jaguars failed to cover versus AFC North teams the last two weeks



Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore trailed after three quarters for the first time in 2023 last week, but still managed to post its seventh victory in eight games and reach double0digit wins for the fifth time in six years. Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns while also gaining 70 yards on the ground, becoming the first player in NFL history to record at least 300 passing yards, three TD tosses and 70 rushing yards twice in his career. The 26-year-old has racked up 2,934 passing yards this year and is 194 away from eclipsing the career-high he set during his 2019 MVP season.

Jackson, who leads the Ravens in rushing with 644 yards, is 55-19 as a starter and can tie Tom Brady for the fifth-most wins through 75 starts since 1950. Gus Edwards ranks second on the team with 605 yards and is tied for fourth in the league with 10 touchdown runs. Rookie Keaton Mitchell has made a contribution to Baltimore's ground attack and is averaging 8.5 yards on 38 carries. See which team to pick here.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Jacksonville is 13-10 all-time against the Ravens after posting a 28-27 victory in Week 12 last season. Trevor Lawrence completed 29-of-37 pass attempts for 321 yards and threw his third touchdown pass of the game with 14 seconds remaining before hooking up with Zay Jones for the two-point conversion that gave the Jaguars the lead. The 28-year-old Jones also came up with a strong performance in the contest, making 11 catches for a career-high 145 yards.

The Jaguars are 31st against the pass (265.2 yards allowed), but rank fourth versus the run with an average of 92.2 yards permitted and are tied for fourth with 13 interceptions. Cornerback Darious Williams has picked off four passes this year to match his career-high and grab a share of fourth place in the league. Linebacker Josh Allen has accounted for half of Jacksonville's 27 sacks, racking up a personal-best 13.5 to enter the week tied for third in the NFL. See which team to pick here.

