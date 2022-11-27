Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will try for their eighth win of the season when they take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Baltimore (7-3) enters Sunday's game with the better record, but hasn't played well against Jacksonville on the road. Meanwhile, the Jaguars (3-7) are desperate to turn things around after winning just one of their last seven games. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, and you can get your first year for 50% off when you use promo code ALLYEAR from now until 12/31.

Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Jaguars vs. Ravens odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 43. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live in select markets on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month to access Paramount's catalog of movies and TV shows with limited advertisements, plus your live local NFL games, international soccer and more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. You can now get 50% off one year of the Paramount+ Essential or Premium plan with code ALLYEAR. Offer valid until 12/31, so sign up now here.

How to watch Ravens vs. Jaguars

Jaguars vs. Ravens date: Sunday, Nov. 27

Jaguars vs. Ravens time: 1 p.m. ET

Jaguars vs. Ravens TV channel: CBS

Jaguars vs. Ravens streaming: Paramount+ (get your first year for half-off with promo code ALLYEAR)

Week 12 NFL picks for Ravens vs. Jaguars

Before tuning into Sunday's Jaguars vs. Ravens game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 155-109 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Jaguars vs. Ravens, the model is picking Baltimore to cover the spread. The Ravens' prime concern is in the health department, especially with quarterback Lamar Jackson nursing a hip injury. Plus, Baltimore hasn't fared well against Jacksonville in the past, going 4-3 versus the Jaguars under coach John Harbaugh, including a 1-2 road record.

That being said, Baltimore's defense should be able to cover thanks to their stout run defense. While Lawrence has looked better in his sophomore season, he has still been inconsistent and error-prone. Having the bulk of the pressure on him could make it hard for Jacksonville to get a leg up on Baltimore, even with an extra week to prepare for this game. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more. Get your first year for 50% off with the promo code ALLYEAR here.