Jaguars vs. Saints: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Who's Playing
Jacksonville (home) vs. New Orleans (away)
Current Records: Jacksonville 2-3-0; New Orleans 4-1-0
What to Know
After two games on the road, Jacksonville is heading back home. They will square off against New Orleans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. Jacksonville will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.
It was a hard-fought contest, but the Jaguars had to settle for a 34-27 defeat against Carolina last week. Jacksonville got a solid performance out of WR D.J. Chark, who caught eight passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, New Orleans was successful in their previous meeting against Tampa Bay, and they didn't afford Tampa Bay any payback this time around. New Orleans came out on top against Tampa Bay by a score of 31-24. Winning may never get old, but the Saints sure are getting used to it with three in a row now.
New Orleans' victory lifted them to 4-1 while Jacksonville's loss dropped them down to 2-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jaguars are fifth worst in the league in rushing touchdowns, with only 1 on the season. But the Saints are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most rushing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 7 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jaguars are a slight 1-point favorite against the Saints.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
New Orleans won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 27, 2015 - New Orleans 38 vs. Jacksonville 27
