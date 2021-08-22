After a very busy weekend of NFL preseason action, a standalone game emerges on Monday evening. The New Orleans Saints will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in front of a national audience, with both teams aiming to come back from opening defeats. The Saints, while resting numerous starters, fell to the preseason juggernaut Baltimore Ravens by a 17-14 final score last week. Jacksonville struggled offensively, particularly in the first half, on the way to a 23-13 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns. Both teams have quarterback battles to monitor, with Taysom Hill vs. Jameis Winston for New Orleans and Trevor Lawrence vs. Gardner Minshew for Jacksonville.

Jaguars vs. Saints odds, spread, over-under, money line

Jaguars vs. Saints spread: Saints -4

Jaguars vs. Saints over-under: 39.5 points

Jaguars vs. Saints money line: Saints -210, Jaguars +180

JAC: The Jaguars were 7-9 against the spread last season

NO: The Saints were 10-8 against the spread in 2020

Why the Jaguars can cover

The Jaguars have strengths to lean on in this matchup, but they could also benefit from where the Saints are at the moment. New Orleans has little depth at wide receiver, with Tre'Quan Smith recently missing two weeks of practice and All-Pro wideout Michael Thomas still out due to ankle surgery. The Saints were also incredibly sloppy in their first game, committing 10 penalties and turning the ball over six times.

The Jaguars could also benefit from the active competition at quarterback, particularly with the buzz that Lawrence is expected to start. He was effective, completing 6-of-9 passes for 71 yards, in the opener, and Lawrence building on that success could be beneficial for Jacksonville's future. The Jags also have a much deeper stable of wide receivers, keyed by Marvin Jones, and have the benefit of intriguing players like Tavon Austin and Laquon Treadwell battling for roster spots and playing time.

Why the Saints can cover

The Saints have the superior roster and the more established culture. The Jaguars generated only 85 yards of offense in the first half of their first contest. Considering that came with Jacksonville's first and second string on the field, the Saints can feel confident with their potent defense.

The Jags were a bottom-three team in the NFL in both scoring defense (28.9 points allowed) and scoring offense (19.1 points per game) last season, and the Saints project to use more of their key pieces in this game. In addition, New Orleans may have a diamond in the rough in Tony Jones Jr. at the running back position. The Saints already have quality depth with superstar Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman, but Jones Jr. was legitimately good last week, which could help in the second half of this game.

