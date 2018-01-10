Jaguars vs. Steelers odds: NFL playoff picks from expert on 14-2 run

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars meet for the second time this season in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The hometown Steelers are 7.5-point favorites, up from an open of seven.



The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 40.5, down a half-point from an open of 41.



Last week, Dragiev nailed Tennessee +8.5, Buffalo +9, and Atlanta as an outright underdog winner at +250 on the money line.



Amazingly, that extended his run to 14-2 on NFL picks. Anyone who has followed his advice is way, way up.



Part of his success: Dragiev learned early on to predict the outcome of the game before determining how success trickles down to individual players, so he spent more time studying team outcomes than projecting individual players. When it comes to predictions, he trusts numbers above all else.



Dragiev knows that the last time the Steelers and Jaguars met, QB Ben Roethlisberger said after the game, "Maybe I don't have it anymore" and retirement rumors ran wild.



Roethlisberger threw a career-high five interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns as the Jaguars' fierce defense keyed a 30-9 victory.



On the other side of the ball, Jags RB Leonard Fournette ran for almost 200 yards and two scores.



But just because the Jaguars dismantled the Steelers the first time around doesn't mean they can keep it within the spread or pull off another stunner.



The Steelers have scored 62 total points in the last two weeks and topped 30 points four times in the last seven games, while the Jaguars have struggled offensively.



Blake Bortles has thrown one touchdown pass against two interceptions the last two weeks. And in the first Jags-Steelers game, he completed just eight passes.



On Wild Card Weekend, Jacksonville squeaked by a Bills team whose workhorse, LeSean McCoy, appeared limited by an ankle injury; Bortles didn't top 90 yards passing.

And the Steelers will likely get WR Antonio Brown (calf) back from injury. Brown has been sidelined since Week 15 and caught 10 passes for 157 yards against the Jaguars earlier this season.



