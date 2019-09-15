Jaguars vs. Texans final score: Houston holds off late rally by Gardner Minshew for close victory

Some questionable coaching may have cost the Texans a win in Week 1, but it was some questionable coaching on the other sideline that helped them come away with a victory in Week 2.

Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars nearly pulled off an electric comeback on the Texans in Houston on Sunday, scoring what should have been the game-tying touchdown in the final minute of the fourth quarter. However, the Doug Marrone and the Jags, who entered the game as seven-point underdogs on the road, decided to go for two to pick up the win in regulation.

Instead, they failed on the two-point conversion and lost, 13-12.

Jacksonville now falls to 0-2 to start the season, but they did find a glimmer of hope in Minshew's first career start on Sunday. The rookie quarterback put together a solid outing, going 23 for 33 with 213 passing yards and one touchdown against no interceptions. He also finished as the Jaguars' leading rusher with 56 yards on the ground.

The Jags will hope for more performances like that from Minshew, who is filling in for Nick Foles as he recovers from a broken collarbone suffered in the season opener.

The Texans didn't exactly light it up against Jacksonville and they're somewhat lucky that extra football wasn't required, but they bounce back after a bitter loss to the Saints in Week 1 to pull to 1-1 on the year. Deshaun Watson went 16-for-29 passing, picking up 159 yards through the air and adding a rushing touchdown. Carlos Hyde was the standout on offense for Houston, registering 90 rushing yards on 20 carries.

The Jaguars head home to face the Titans in Week 3. The Texans head west to face the Chargers.

