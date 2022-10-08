Who's Playing
Houston @ Jacksonville
Current Records: Houston 0-3-1; Jacksonville 2-2
What to Know
The Houston Texans are 10-2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Texans and Jacksonville will face off in an AFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field. Houston won both of their matches against Jacksonville last season (37-21 and 30-16) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Houston came up short against the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday, falling 34-24. Despite the loss, Houston got a solid performance out of RB Dameon Pierce, who rushed for one TD and 131 yards on 14 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Pierce has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Meanwhile, the Jaguars came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday, falling 29-21. Jacksonville was up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. QB Trevor Lawrence had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite two touchdowns, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball four times with a passing completion percentage of only 47.83%. Lawrence ended up with a passer rating of 131.40.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: Paramount+ (one month free trial)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jaguars are a solid 7-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Jacksonville.
- Dec 19, 2021 - Houston 30 vs. Jacksonville 16
- Sep 12, 2021 - Houston 37 vs. Jacksonville 21
- Nov 08, 2020 - Houston 27 vs. Jacksonville 25
- Oct 11, 2020 - Houston 30 vs. Jacksonville 14
- Nov 03, 2019 - Houston 26 vs. Jacksonville 3
- Sep 15, 2019 - Houston 13 vs. Jacksonville 12
- Dec 30, 2018 - Houston 20 vs. Jacksonville 3
- Oct 21, 2018 - Houston 20 vs. Jacksonville 7
- Dec 17, 2017 - Jacksonville 45 vs. Houston 7
- Sep 10, 2017 - Jacksonville 29 vs. Houston 7
- Dec 18, 2016 - Houston 21 vs. Jacksonville 20
- Nov 13, 2016 - Houston 24 vs. Jacksonville 21
- Jan 03, 2016 - Houston 30 vs. Jacksonville 6
- Oct 18, 2015 - Houston 31 vs. Jacksonville 20