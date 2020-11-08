Who's Playing

Houston @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Houston 1-6; Jacksonville 1-6

What to Know

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-7 against the Houston Texans since November of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. Jacksonville's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Houston at 1 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars are limping into the game on a six-game losing streak.

Jacksonville came up short against the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks ago, falling 39-29. A silver lining for Jacksonville was the play of RB James Robinson, who rushed for one TD and 119 yards on 22 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Meanwhile, Houston lost to the Green Bay Packers at home by a decisive 35-20 margin. The Texans were down 28-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by QB Deshaun Watson, who passed for two TDs and 309 yards on 39 attempts in addition to picking up 38 yards on the ground. Watson ended up with a passer rating of 157.80.

The Jaguars are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take Jacksonville against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 1-6. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Jacksonville is third worst in the NFL in rushing yards per game, with only 96.6 on average. Houstons have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the fewest rushing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 84.9 on average. Yards on the ground might be real commodity in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.52

Odds

The Texans are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won nine out of their last 11 games against Jacksonville.