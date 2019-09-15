Jaguars vs. Texans: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 2 AFC South matchup
Both teams will be looking for a bounce-back effort after a tough Week 1
The 2019 season didn't exactly start off on the right foot for the Jaguars or Texans, but they'll have an opportunity to bounce back in Week 2 as they prepare to square off in an AFC South divisional battle.
For Jacksonville, they saw their new quarterback Nick Foles last less than one quarter under center before going down with an injury. Foles broke his clavicle was placed on injured reserve, meaning he'll be out for at least two months. In the meantime, the reins will belong to rookie sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew.
Minshew looked solid in his debut last week, completing 22 of 25 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. However, the Jags were thoroughly smacked by the Chiefs, 40-26, and Jacksonville is being doubted with a first-year QB at the helm, as they're heavy underdogs entering the game.
The Texans had some of their own troubles in Week 1. Houston struggled to keep Deshaun Watson upright and some questionable coaching may have cost them a dramatic win over the New Orleans Saints.
Watson took control and delivered an emphatic charge down the field for a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but some loose defense from the Texans allowed Drew Brees and the Saints to pick up enough yardage to snatch victory from the clutches of defeat. Wil Lutz kicked a 58-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to give the Saints a 30-28 win.
Something's got to give, and one of these teams will likely see a bounce-back effort in Week 2.
How to watch
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Where: NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)
TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 scores, highlights, updates
All the best highlights from Week 2 are right here
-
Brown's accuser to meet with NFL Monday
Britney Taylor was apparently willing to settle her lawsuit for a multi-million dollar payout,...
-
Prisco's picks: Packers edge Vikings
Prisco reveals his NFL picks for Week 2, including why the Steelers will beat the Seahawks
-
Bills at Giants live updates
The new-look Bills seek a 2-0 start, while the Giants are back at home after losing in Dallas...
-
DeSean Jackson fined by NFL
Jackson was fined over $10,000 for a penalty in the first quarter of the Eagles' opener
-
Seahawks at Steelers live updates
The Steelers host the Seahawks after being blown out by the Patriots last week