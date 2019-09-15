Jaguars vs. Texans: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 2 AFC South matchup

The 2019 season didn't exactly start off on the right foot for the Jaguars or Texans, but they'll have an opportunity to bounce back in Week 2 as they prepare to square off in an AFC South divisional battle.

For Jacksonville, they saw their new quarterback Nick Foles last less than one quarter under center before going down with an injury. Foles broke his clavicle was placed on injured reserve, meaning he'll be out for at least two months. In the meantime, the reins will belong to rookie sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew.

Minshew looked solid in his debut last week, completing 22 of 25 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. However, the Jags were thoroughly smacked by the Chiefs, 40-26, and Jacksonville is being doubted with a first-year QB at the helm, as they're heavy underdogs entering the game.

The Texans had some of their own troubles in Week 1. Houston struggled to keep Deshaun Watson upright and some questionable coaching may have cost them a dramatic win over the New Orleans Saints.

Watson took control and delivered an emphatic charge down the field for a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but some loose defense from the Texans allowed Drew Brees and the Saints to pick up enough yardage to snatch victory from the clutches of defeat. Wil Lutz kicked a 58-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to give the Saints a 30-28 win.

Something's got to give, and one of these teams will likely see a bounce-back effort in Week 2.

How to watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

