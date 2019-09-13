Jaguars vs. Texans odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 2 predictions from dialed-in projection model

AFC South rivals clash when the defending division champion Houston Texans host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Texans, who won the division last year with an 11-5 record, opened the season with a heartbreaking loss on the road against the New Orleans Saints, while the Jaguars suffered a 14-point loss at home to the Kansas City Chiefs. Sunday's kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Texans have won four of their last five games against Jacksonville at home, including last season's 20-3 victory. Houston is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Jaguars vs. Texans odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 43.5. Before making any Jaguars vs. Texans picks of your own, listen to the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Jaguars suffered a horrific loss when quarterback Nick Foles went down with a broken clavicle in Week 1. However, rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew played well in Foles' absence. In fact, the Washington State product completed 22-of-25 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns against the Chiefs.

Minshew and the Jacksonville offense will look to rely heavily on its ground game this week against the Texans, who allowed almost 150 yards and a touchdown on the ground against the Saints. That bodes well for Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, who averaged 5.1 yards per carry last week against the Chiefs. Over his first two seasons in the NFL, Fournette has already racked up 14 rushing touchdowns.

But just because Jacksonville features an explosive ground game doesn't guarantee it will cover the Jaguars vs. Texans spread on Sunday.

That's because Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has started the season red-hot. Against New Orleans, Watson completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 40 rushing yards and a touchdown on four carries.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back Duke Johnson were Watson's favorite targets on Monday. Johnson caught four passes for 33 yards and gained 57 yards on the ground in his Texans debut, while Hopkins had eight receptions for 111 yards and two scores. Watson and his receiving corps will look to exploit a Jacksonville defense that gave up 378 yards and three touchdowns through the air last week against Kansas City.

