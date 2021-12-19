The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Houston Texans for an AFC South clash on Sunday afternoon. The Jaguars have dealt with turmoil all week after head coach Urban Meyer was fired after just 13 games in charge. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as interim head coach when the Jaguars take the field on Sunday. The Jaguars have struggled against the Texans in recent years, losing seven straight to Houston. You can see how Jacksonville plays in its first game of the post-Meyer era when you stream the game on Paramount+.

Kickoff for the AFC South clash is at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday from TIAA Bank Field. Jacksonville is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Jaguars vs. Texans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is 40.

Jaguars vs. Texans date: Sunday, Dec. 19

Jaguars vs. Texans time: 1 p.m. ET

Jaguars vs. Texans TV channel: CBS

Jaguars vs. Texans live stream: CBS

Before you tune in to Sunday's Jaguars vs. Titans game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters Week 15 of the 2021 season on an incredible 132-96 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Jaguars vs. Texans, the model predicts that the Texans will cover the spread on the road. The line moved heavily in the Jaguars' favor following the news of Meyer's dismissal, and Jacksonville is sure to play with an emotional bump now that the team no longer has to deal with the friction and distractions he caused. However, the Jaguars are just 2-5 against the spread at home this season, and haven't been favored at TIAA Bank Field this year.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has thrown just one touchdown pass since Week 8, and he threw four interceptions last week in a 20-0 loss at Tennessee. The only game that Jacksonville has not turned the ball over was Week 4 against Cincinnati, and the Jags have had multiple turnovers in their last four games. For all the troubles the Texans have had on the field, they have still managed to force 21 turnovers this season, and took three from the Jaguars in their Week 1 meeting.

Lawrence has had trouble at times deciphering defenses that disguise their coverages and the model predicts that he is likely to throw another interception in a low-volume game for both sides. The Jaguars aren't even close to being a team that can push for margin, yet the line keeps moving in their favor.

SportsLine's model predicts that Houston quarterback Davis Mills will have a steady showing this week against the Jags with over 230 passing yards and a score. Brandin Cooks will be on the receiving end of nearly 70 of those passing yards and Houston will make it a close game that comes right down to the wire.

