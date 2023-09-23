The Houston Texans (0-2) hit the road to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) in a NFL Week 3 battle between AFC South teams looking to bounce back from losses. In Week 2, the Texans lost to the Indianapolis Colts 31-20. The Jaguars are aiming to get back on track after falling 17-9 to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans lead the all-time series 28-14.

Texans vs. Jaguars spread: Jaguars -8

Texans vs. Jaguars over/under: 44 points

Texans vs. Jaguars money line: Jaguars -377, Texans +300

Why the Jaguars can cover

The Jaguars are much further along in their roster development than the Texans. Trevor Lawrence is in his third NFL season and appears to be on the verge of establishing himself as a top-10 NFL quarterback. In two games this season, the former Clemson standout has completed 63% of his passes for 457 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

The Jaguars are also strong on the defensive side of the ball. Last week, Jacksonville held reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to only 17 points, and are allowing just 83 rushing yards per game thus far. The Texans have had issues on the offensive side of the ball, which could give the Jags a decided advantage. See which team to pick here.

Why the Texans can cover

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud was impressive in Houston's Week 2 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. While a lot of his production came when the game had already been decided, there is still no denying that he showed signs of being a legitimate starting NFL quarterback. Stroud finished the game completing 30 of 47 pass attempts for 384 yards and two TDs.

Houston could get a major boost on its offensive line if All-Pro Laremy Tunsil is able to play. The veteran left tackle missed last week's game with a knee injury, and is listed as questionable heading into Sunday. With Tunsil sidelined, Stroud has been sacked a league-high 11 times this season. See which team to pick here.

