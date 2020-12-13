Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Tennessee 8-4; Jacksonville 1-11

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans are 7-2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Tennessee and Jacksonville will face off in an AFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Titans didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 41-35 to the Cleveland Browns last week. Tennessee was down 41-21 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. WR Corey Davis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught 11 passes for one TD and 182 yards.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Minnesota Vikings last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 27-24. Jacksonville was their own worst enemy and cost themselves 83 yards in penalties. QB Mike Glennon had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once. Glennon ended up with a passer rating of 121.

The Titans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-6 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Tennessee at 8-4 and the Jaguars at 1-11. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Tennessee is stumbling into the game with the second most passing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 27 on the season. Jacksonville has experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in yards allowed per game, with 416 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.50

Odds

The Titans are a solid 7-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Titans as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee have won eight out of their last 11 games against Jacksonville.