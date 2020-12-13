Who's Playing
Tennessee @ Jacksonville
Current Records: Tennessee 8-4; Jacksonville 1-11
What to Know
The Tennessee Titans are 7-2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Tennessee and Jacksonville will face off in an AFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Titans didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 41-35 to the Cleveland Browns last week. Tennessee was down 41-21 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. WR Corey Davis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught 11 passes for one TD and 182 yards.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Minnesota Vikings last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 27-24. Jacksonville was their own worst enemy and cost themselves 83 yards in penalties. QB Mike Glennon had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once. Glennon ended up with a passer rating of 121.
The Titans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-6 against the spread when favored.
The losses put Tennessee at 8-4 and the Jaguars at 1-11. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Tennessee is stumbling into the game with the second most passing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 27 on the season. Jacksonville has experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in yards allowed per game, with 416 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.50
Odds
The Titans are a solid 7-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Titans as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Tennessee have won eight out of their last 11 games against Jacksonville.
- Sep 20, 2020 - Tennessee 33 vs. Jacksonville 30
- Nov 24, 2019 - Tennessee 42 vs. Jacksonville 20
- Sep 19, 2019 - Jacksonville 20 vs. Tennessee 7
- Dec 06, 2018 - Tennessee 30 vs. Jacksonville 9
- Sep 23, 2018 - Tennessee 9 vs. Jacksonville 6
- Dec 31, 2017 - Tennessee 15 vs. Jacksonville 10
- Sep 17, 2017 - Tennessee 37 vs. Jacksonville 16
- Dec 24, 2016 - Jacksonville 38 vs. Tennessee 17
- Oct 27, 2016 - Tennessee 36 vs. Jacksonville 22
- Dec 06, 2015 - Tennessee 42 vs. Jacksonville 39
- Nov 19, 2015 - Jacksonville 19 vs. Tennessee 13