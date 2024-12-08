Two teams in the AFC South cellar square off in NFL Week 14 as the Tennessee Titans (3-9) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) on CBS and Paramount+. Will Levis and the Titans have shown flashes of competence but continue to lack consistency, following a Week 12 upset against the Houston Texans with a 42-19 loss to the Washington Commanders. Meanwhile, the Jaguars have already been eliminated from playoff contention and will be without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence (concussion) in Week 14. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville is 1 p.m. ET. The Titans are 3-point favorites in the latest Titans vs. Jaguars odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 39.5. Tennessee is a -167 money line favorite (risk $167 to win $100), while Jacksonville is a +141 underdog.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Titans

Titans vs. Jaguars date: Sunday, Dec. 8

Titans vs. Jaguars time: 1 p.m. ET

Titans vs. Jaguars TV channel: CBS

Titans vs. Jaguars streaming: Paramount+

Before tuning into Sunday's Titans vs. Jaguars game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 24-10 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 204-138 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 58-31 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Titans vs. Jaguars, the model is backing Jacksonville to cover the spread. The Jaguars haven't won a true road game since Week 12 last season and are about to go up against the second-ranked defense in the NFL. However, the model is leaning on them to keep the score close against an equally inconsistent Titans team.

Quarterback Mac Jones will get the start for the Jaguars, and he is coming off of a two-touchdown pass effort with zero interceptions against the Texans in a very close 23-20 loss. Levis had the same TD-INT ratio against Washington but only completed 48.6% of his passes, although he will go up against a Jaguars passing defense that ranks dead last. In addition, Tennessee is 0-5 against the spread in its last five games at home.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

