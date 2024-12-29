Bitter AFC South rivals face off in NFL Week 17 as the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12) host the Tennessee Titans (3-12) on CBS and Paramount+. Both teams have long been out of playoff contention and neither has a win over the last two weeks. Jacksonville most recently fell 19-14 to the Las Vegas Raiders, while Tennessee fell short of a fourth-quarter rally against the Indianapolis Colts. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville is 1 p.m. ET. The Jaguars are 1-point favorites in the latest Jaguars vs. Titans odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 39.

Week 17 NFL picks for Titans vs. Jaguars

Before tuning into Sunday's Jaguars vs. Titans game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season on a 28-12 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year -- a stunning 70% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 208-140 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 62-33 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Jaguars vs. Titans, the model is backing Jacksonville to cover the spread. This game will have an impact on the 2025 NFL Draft with both teams in such poor form this season, so there isn't much left to play for but pride in this matchup. That being said, the Jaguars enter Sunday's game 7-7-1 against the spread on the season. Jacksonville covered in an ugly 10-6 win against the Titans in Tennessee in Week 14.

Meanwhile, the Titans are 2-13-0 ATS in 2024, only covering in wins against the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans. Tennessee's passing defense is still top notch but they rank 23rd against the rush, which could open the door for Jacksonville's ground game.

