Jaguars vs. Titans odds: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from expert who's 18-10 on Tennessee games

The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will try to bounce back from close losses to AFC South rivals last week when they collide on Thursday Night Football at TIAA Bank Field. On Sunday, the Titans (1-1) lost 19-17 to Indianapolis after giving up the go-ahead touchdown with less than five minutes remaining. Tennessee's defense forced two turnovers, recorded a pair of sacks and limited the Colts to 121 passing yards. Meanwhile in Houston, the Jaguars (0-2) failed on a two-point conversion in the final seconds of the game and fell 13-12 to the Texans. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Tennessee is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Jaguars odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 39. Before you make any Jaguars vs. Titans picks of your own, you need to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine expert R.J. White.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two-plus seasons. Since the start of the 2017 season, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized Draft expert has gone 200-155 on NFL against the spread picks, returning more than $2,800 to $100 bettors.

The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. And no one knows the Titans and Jaguars like White. He has hit 18 of his last 28 Tennessee picks against the spread and six of his last seven Jacksonville picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, White has locked in on Titans vs. Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

White knows that Tennessee has had Jacksonville's number recently. The Titans have won the last four meetings against the Jaguars and six of the last seven. Tennessee has outscored Jacksonville by an average of 27-20 over those seven meetings.

In addition, White has factored in that the Titans are playing well defensively. Through two weeks, they are allowing 317.0 total yards per game, which ranks 10th in the NFL. The team is second in pass defense, giving up 182.5 yards per contest.

Even so, Tennessee is no guarantee to cover the Jaguars vs. Titans spread on Thursday Night Football.

White has factored in that Jacksonville has played a much tougher schedule so far. The Jaguars opened the season at home against Kansas City, the favorite to win the AFC West, before playing Houston, the AFC South favorite. Tennessee so far has played Cleveland and Indianapolis, the latter game in Nashville.

White also has considered that Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew played well in his first NFL start. The rookie from Washington State completed 23-of-33 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown and didn't throw an interception. He also added 56 rushing yards on six carries, giving the offense a dimension it did not have with Nick Foles at quarterback.

We can tell you White is leaning over, but he's also unearthed the critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. You can see what it is, and which team to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Titans vs. Jaguars? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Titans vs. Jaguars spread you should jump on Thursday, all from the top NFL expert who's 18-10 on picks involving Tennessee, and find out.