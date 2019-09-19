Jaguars vs. Titans odds: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from expert who's 24-11

With the Jalen Ramsey drama hitting peak intensity, the Jacksonville Jaguars host the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans in the Thursday Night Football game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Ramsey, the Jaguars' 24-year-old All-Pro cornerback who is considered one of the best at his position in the game, informed the team on Monday that he wanted to be traded. The trade request happened one day after he got into a sideline altercation with coach Doug Marrone. Despite the request, Marrone said Ramsey will play on Thursday. Both the Jaguars (0-2) and the Titans (1-1) are coming off close losses to AFC South rivals last week. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Tennessee is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Jaguars odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 38. Before you make any Titans vs. Jaguars picks of your own, you need to see the Thursday Night Football predictions from NFL expert R.J. White.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two-plus seasons. Since the start of the 2017 season, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized Draft expert has gone 200-155 on NFL against the spread picks, returning more than $2,800 to $100 bettors.

The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. And no one knows the Titans and Jaguars like White. He has hit 18 of his last 28 Tennessee picks against the spread and six of his last seven Jacksonville picks against the spread, adding up to a blistering 24-11 run on these teams. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, White has locked in on Titans vs. Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

White has taken into account that Marcus Mariota has been steady to start the season. Through two games, the Tennessee quarterback has completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 402 yards and four touchdowns without throwing an interception. His quarterback rating of 112.8 ranks sixth in the NFL, right behind New England's Tom Brady.

In addition, White knows that running back Derrick Henry has picked up where he left off last season. Henry has 165 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns so far this season. Over the last seven games, he has scored an NFL-best 11 touchdowns, including 10 rushing.

Even so, Tennessee is no guarantee to cover the Jaguars vs. Titans spread on Thursday Night Football.

White has factored in that Jacksonville has played a much tougher schedule so far. The Jaguars opened the season at home against Kansas City, the favorite to win the AFC West, before playing Houston, the AFC South favorite. Tennessee so far has played Cleveland and Indianapolis, the latter game in Nashville. And while Mariota has avoided the big mistakes, he has drawn criticism for holding the ball too long and failing to push the ball down the field this season.

White also has considered that Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew played well in his first NFL start. The rookie from Washington State completed 23-of-33 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown and didn't throw an interception. He also added 56 rushing yards on six carries, giving the offense a dimension it did not have with Nick Foles at quarterback.

We can tell you White is leaning over, but he's also unearthed the critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. You can see what it is, and which team to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Titans vs. Jaguars? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Titans vs. Jaguars spread you should jump on Thursday, all from the top NFL expert who's on a 24-11 run picking Tennessee and Jacksonville games, and find out.