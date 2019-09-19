Jaguars vs. Titans pick: How to watch, stream AFC South rivalry, plus a prediction for 'Thursday Night Football'

The AFC South is completely up for grabs this year, and on Thursday night, the last team in the division without a win will get a chance to take one against its rival, as the 0-2 Jacksonville Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans (1-1) in prime time.

Before we reveal why the Jags are positioned to get their first "W" of the 2019 season against Tennessee, let's get you some details on how and when to tune in:

Preview

The Titans are easily the better team on paper right now. After a surprise blowout of the Cleveland Browns to open the year, they fell to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, but they've still got a lot of things going for them in a division up for the taking. Marcus Mariota has protected the football, Derrick Henry looks like his typical bulldozing self, A.J. Brown has flashed at receiver, and the defense has gotten after opposing quarterbacks. You just wonder how effective they'd be in a game against a supremely talented offense, where they're forced to play catch-up -- something that shouldn't necessarily be a problem on Thursday night.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, are reeling, in some senses, both on and off the field. All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey is reportedly on the trade block after feuding with coach Doug Marrone, and the team is fresh off a heartbreaking finish against the Houston Texans, in which Leonard Fournette came maybe an inch short of stealing a victory for Jacksonville. But rookie QB Gardner Minshew has been impressive in place of an injured Nick Foles, D.J. Chark has exploded out wide, Fournette has been nicely involved, and the Jags' pass rush still flashes dominance. The club will also benefit from playing at home on a short week.

Prediction

Titans fans, be gentle. Tennessee is probably the safer pick here, just because they're in a much stabler situation organizationally. If the Titans D-line can get after Minshew, Mike Vrabel's squad should be able to grind out a low-scoring, control-the-clock type game. The Titans are built for that, really. But this is a divisional game, and divisional games are always unpredictable. The Jags might not have legitimate playoff hopes in a few weeks, but Minshew and Co. are assuredly fired up after how close they came to upsetting the Texans on the road. They can sneak a few deep balls past Tennessee's secondary, wear the rest of the "D" down with Fournette and put more pressure on Mariota in their home stadium. It won't be pretty, but they can get that first win.

Pick: Jaguars

