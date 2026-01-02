There is a lot on the line, at least for one side, in this matchup of AFC South rivals. The Jacksonville Jaguars clinch the division with a win over the Tennessee Titans, but this matchup may not be as lopsided as the records suggest.

The Jaguars look like a very dangerous team heading into the playoffs. They are riding a seven-game winning streak and can make it eight with a win over the Titans. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense have momentum under first-year coach Liam Coen. On defense, Jacksonville is elite against the run, and that unit allows just 20.6 points per game. The Jags seek their second consecutive season sweep of the Titans.

Tennessee has been more competitive in recent weeks, and rookie quarterback Cam Ward is progressing nicely. He has displayed a level of consistency he didn't have earlier in the season, and the entire Titans offense is better for it. The Tennessee defense still has its share of issues, and a lackluster secondary is at risk of being exposed by the red-hot Jaguars.

Where to watch Jaguars vs. Titans live

Date: Sunday, Jan. 4 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 4 | 1 p.m. ET Location: EverBank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Florida

TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo

CBS Sports App Odds: Jaguars -12.5, O/U 47.5 (via DraftKings)

Jaguars vs. Titans: Need to know

Historic turnaround in Jacksonville: What a difference a year makes. Last season, the Jaguars went 4-13 and fired coach Doug Pederson. Now, they are knocking on the door of 13 wins and a division title. Only two teams in NFL history have gone from 13-plus losses one season to 13-plus wins in the next. One of those teams, the 2025 New England Patriots, pulled off that feat just last week.

What a difference a year makes. Last season, the Jaguars went 4-13 and fired coach Doug Pederson. Now, they are knocking on the door of 13 wins and a division title. Only two teams in NFL history have gone from 13-plus losses one season to 13-plus wins in the next. One of those teams, the 2025 New England Patriots, pulled off that feat just last week. Ward catching fire: Critical mistakes and inconsistency plagued the early portion of Ward's rookie season. Lately, however, Ward seems to have adjusted to NFL defenses. The No. 1 pick now has two or more touchdown passes in four straight games, and the Titans haven't had a quarterback put together a streak like that since Ryan Tannehill in 2020.

Critical mistakes and inconsistency plagued the early portion of Ward's rookie season. Lately, however, Ward seems to have adjusted to NFL defenses. The No. 1 pick now has two or more touchdown passes in four straight games, and the Titans haven't had a quarterback put together a streak like that since Ryan Tannehill in 2020. Lawrence fulfilling his potential: The No. 1 overall pick in 2021, Lawrence was considered a generational prospect at the quarterback position. It's taken him a while to approach that potential in the NFL, but it sure looks like he's getting there now. Lawrence has 26 passing touchdowns and nine rushing touchdowns this season, and he's just the fourth quarterback ever to put up those kind of dual-threat numbers, joining Kyler Murray, Cam Newton and Josh Allen.

Jaguars vs. Titans prediction, pick



The Jaguars have a lot to play for, including the No. 1 seed in the AFC, even if that is a bit of a longshot. That makes it tempting to pick Jacksonville, despite the large 12.5-point spread. However, the Titans have shown a lot of fight over the last month or so. I don't think Tennessee will just roll over in this one. It will make Jacksonville earn that AFC South crown. Pick: Titans +12.5, Over 47.5