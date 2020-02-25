Jaguars will let Gardner Minshew, Nick Foles compete for 2020 starting QB job

When Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan said earlier this month he thinks the team having two "competent" quarterbacks gives them an "embarrassment of riches" and sets up an offseason-long competition, he wasn't kidding.

Both general manager David Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone echoed Khan's remarks at the NFL scouting combine on Tuesday, confirming the Jaguars will let Gardner Minshew and Nick Foles, both of whom started in 2019, compete for the No. 1 job in 2020.

First, Caldwell informed reporters that Jacksonville will begin the evaluation process as soon as organized team activities (OTAs) begin this spring, mentioning backup and former Pittsburgh Steelers prospect Joshua Dobbs as part of the competition. Then, Marrone went on CBS Sports HQ and suggested the Jaguars won't declare a starter until the preseason.

"It's not a bad situation," he said. "I mean, you've got two guys who've shown that they can play, that they can win games. I think that both quarterbacks will come in ... we'll look at both quarterbacks, we'll evaluate what they do well schematically, what they like to throw ... Both players will compete. I don't think there's anything wrong in that ... and hopefully someone will change themselves or separate themselves and that the team can see it ... When do you make that decision? There's not really a date. It's not really going to happen until we start playing, in the preseason, because for me, at that position, one of the things that's important is that the players can see who the best player is. You have an obligation to everyone in that locker room that you're putting the best player out there."

Jaguars fans looking for any inkling as to which of the two QBs the current regime favors should note that Caldwell was reportedly "gleaming" when discussing Minshew on Tuesday, specifically highlighting the younger QB's performance in comparison to other 2019 rookies like Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones. Then again, both Caldwell and Marrone were around in March of last year, when the team happily inked Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract, with $45 million guaranteed.

Foles, of course, opened 2019 as the starter but quickly landed on injured reserve after suffering a broken clavicle. The former Super Bowl MVP returned to the lineup in Week 11, only to be benched for Minshew a few weeks later. The latter, a sixth-round draft pick out of Washington State, flashed big-play ability in 12 starts, throwing 21 touchdowns to just six interceptions while captivating Jacksonville's fan base.