The Jaguars are maintaining the status quo under center when they close out the regular season against the Colts on Sunday. Head coach Doug Marrone announced on Wednesday that Jacksonville will continue to roll out Mike Glennon as the starter and keep Gardner Minshew as the club's backup. This was the case in Week 16, although the Jags did start Minshew in Week 15, so there was some question as to which way the team would lean heading into the 2020 finale.

"Yeah, we're just going to keep it the same with Mike," Marrone said. "Gardner will be ready."

In the 41-17 loss to Bears last week, Glennon completed 64.8% of his passes for 211 yards, two touchdowns, and two picks. He also had a passer rating of 75.4. Of course, Minshew was able to give Jacksonville its lone win of the season against the Colts all the way back in the Week 1 opener. In the 27-20 victory, Minshew threw just one incompletion while passing for 173 yards and three touchdowns. While there is probably a case to be made to see if he can rekindle some of that magic to close out the season on a high note -- especially now that the No. 1 overall pick and the chance to select Trevor Lawrence is secured -- but the Jags are leaving it to Glennon to close the curtains on 2020.

Glennon will be taking the field without one of his key weapons in running back James Robinson, who Marrone announced will be out for the second-straight week due to an ankle injury.

"I was holding out hope," he said of Robinson. "But it doesn't look like he's going to be up for our game. I think that's safe to say that he'll be out."

Robinson now ends what has been a fantastic rookie season, despite Jacksonville's league-worst record. His 1,414 yards from scrimmage are the most by an undrafted rookie in league history and he is currently at 1,070 yards rushing, which ranks third in the NFL behind only Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook. The shame in Robinson's injury to end the year is that it spoils his chance of surpassing Dominic Rhodes for the most rushing yards (1,104) by an undrafted rookie, which he is just 34 yards shy of tying.

"I could never ever say enough about that guy," Marrone said of Robinson. "I mean, I really can't. About how hard he tried and wants to come back, he wants to play. I think he's short of some type of record by [35 yards] and if anyone deserves to get that [it's him]."

While this game doesn't mean much for the Jaguars, a win for the Colts moves them one step further to clinching a spot in the playoffs. They should have no problem getting by Jacksonville in the first place, but not having Robinson in the fold makes life even easier for Frank Reich's club.