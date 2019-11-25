Jaguars will stick with Nick Foles despite getting blown out in the two games since his return

The Jacksonville Jaguars won't be going back to Gardner Minshew any time soon. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone confirmed after Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans that Nick Foles will remain the team's starting quarterback going forward, despite the team getting outscored 75-33 since his return.

"We got to figure it out with the guys we have," Marrone said, via Gene Frenette of Jacksonville.com. "You got to keep fighting. You got to keep trying. If you just say, 'hey, we're going to get it corrected and you keep things the same.' I can't live like that. That's not how I live my life. I don't believe in that."

Foles has yet to win a game as the Jaguars quarterback, making only three starts with the team after missing eight games with a broken collarbone. Since his return two games ago, Foles has completed 66 of 95 passes for 568 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, as Jacksonville has averaged just 16.5 points. Foles was 32 of 48 for 272 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 42-20 loss to the Titans, getting sacked three times. The Jaguars have been pass happy since Foles returned, throwing the ball 95 times and running it just 36. That 72.5 percent pass-to-run ratio has not benefitted Jacksonville's offense.

To put it in context, the Jaguars' pass-to-run ratio was 58.1 percent in the games Minshew started. Quite the difference when Foles is under center compared to Minshew, as the Jaguars are more reliant on slinging the ball around with the former Super Bowl MVP playing in an offensive system he's familiar in.

The Jaguars' defense has been poor since Foles returned, allowing 37.5 points per game and 430 yards per game. During that stretch, Jacksonville's run defense has allowed 483 yards.

Foles has been the scapegoat because the Jaguars have lost the last two games and have fallen out of the AFC South race, but it's more than him regarding the Jaguars demise.

"At the end of the day, I told the players the same thing I'm going to tell you -- it's going to be the same questions about jobs, switching quarterbacks, changes, players and all that stuff. I still believe, I don't know what happens in this league, but we're going to work our ass off to get this team right somehow, some way," Marrone said.

"That's the job. Put your head down. Am I pissed? Yes. Am I embarrassed? Yes, I am that. I'm not speaking for anyone else, you're going to have to tell them, but I promised them that I'm going to do a better job and I'm going to work my butt off to get this thing right."