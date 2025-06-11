Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 first-round draft pick Brian Thomas Jr. is "fine" after he suffered an injury scare at minicamp, according to head coach Liam Coen. The wide receiver landed hard during Wednesday's practice and exited the field.

What would have been a big blow to the Jaguars' passing game appears to have been averted, with Coen saying after practice, "He absolutely could have gone back and played. Just bruised it a little bit. Said he had great range of motion, strength. He's all good. No issues, just precautionary."

Thomas made his way back to the sidelines wearing his helmet after a medical evaluation.

Thomas' rookie season saw him catch 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns, making the LSU product by far the most prolific receiver on the team and a consistent target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. That performance was good enough to land Thomas fourth in Rookie of the Year voting, behind Jayden Daniels, Brock Bowers and Bo Nix.

Jacksonville was in need of more pass catching threats after the 2024 campaign saw the next most prolific pass catcher on the team behind Thomas. They addressed that need in the offseason with the addition of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter in the draft, and hope to see increased production from Parker Washington after a sophomore campaign that saw him catch 32 passes for 390 yards and three touchdowns.

Jacksonville finished 4-13 last season, and the team is looking to make big strides in the upcoming season with the addition of Hunter and new head coach Coen.