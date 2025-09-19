Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was limited in practice Thursday with a lingering wrist injury, but his status for Jacksonville's game against the Houston Texans Sunday seems clear. Thomas told reporters that he's feeling "good" during a locker room media session Friday.

Coach Liam Coen also seemed optimistic about Thomas' availability and outlook. The wrist issue impacted him when he struggled in Jacksonville's Week 2 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I definitely think he had a better week in terms of the way we were trying to connect," Coen said. "Excited about his opportunity this weekend."

Jaguars legend Jimmy Smith calls out Brian Thomas Jr. 'Catch the football. That's your job.' Steven Taranto

Thomas was targeted 12 times but managed just four catches for 49 yards against the Bengals. He and quarterback Trevor Lawrence looked out of sync on a couple of routes, and Thomas also had a few notable drops -- including one that could have developed into a touchdown.

One of Thomas' short-armed drops also turned into an interception for Cincinnati.

"We're gonna have a conversation here shortly," Coen said after the game. "I think, ultimately, he's got a couple things going on. Had a wrist injury going into the game. Did that play a part in some of that stuff? I've got to go talk to him. He's aware of it and needs to have a better week this week. He understands what's at stake. He understands what's going on, and we need to get to the root of it."

Thomas, a first-round pick who came on strong late last season as a rookie and finished the year with 87 catches for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns, has just five catches for 60 yards through the first two weeks of his sophomore campaign. He did score a rushing touchdown in Jacksonville's season-opening win against the Carolina Panthers.

The Jaguars, who fell to 1-1 with the loss in Cincinnati, are 1.5-point favorites over the Texans at FanDuel Sportsbook.