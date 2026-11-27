The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without at least one of their most important playmakers when they host the Tennessee Titans this Sunday. Star wideout Parker Washington has been ruled out for Week 12 after suffering a shoulder injury during Thursday's practice session, according to a report from ESPN. Head coach Liam Coen said Washington is considered week-to-week.

Washington is the Jaguars' leading receiver this season, with 44 catches for 748 yards and six touchdowns through 10 games. He's less than 100 receiving yards away from a new career high, and his 17.0 yards per reception currently rank fifth in the NFL. The former sixth-round pick out of Penn State is coming off two straight 100-yard performances. He caught eight passes for 103 yards against the New York Giants last Sunday, and seven passes for 152 yards and a touchdown against the Titans in Week 10.

With Washington out of the lineup for at least one week, Trevor Lawrence will look to utilize Jakobi Meyers, Josh Cameron and Brian Thomas Jr. more in the passing game. Meyers is Jacksonville's second-leading receiver with 493 yards on 33 receptions.

To make matters worse for the Jaguars, they could also be without leading rusher Bhayshul Tuten this week. The second-year running back is dealing with foot and ankle injuries, and Coen says the team isn't sure he will suit up. Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Ameer Abdullah could see more work on Sunday.

The Jaguars had no problem with the Titans in their first matchup this season, defeating Tennessee 40-23 just two weeks ago. However, Washington becomes a crucial piece for a Jaguars team looking to make a serious playoff push. The Jaguars could still be without Washington as their schedule ramps up, with road games against the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans in two of the next three weeks.

While Jacksonville currently has a 94.3% chance to win their division, according to CBS Sports Forecasting & Projections, the Jaguars need to keep winning to maximize their postseason chances. Jacksonville is averaging more points per game (28.7) than any team in franchise history and entered Week 12 with the league's best points-per-game differential (+12.0). However, currently sitting at 7-3 behind the Denver Broncos and tied with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Jaguars hope to avoid a fourth-seed finish and a potential wild-card matchup with either the Broncos or the Kansas City Chiefs. Jacksonville dropped their Week 2 matchup against the Broncos, while they narrowly won their Week 5 matchup against the Chiefs in 2025.